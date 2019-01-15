Indian, Pakistani Servicemen Shell Each Other's Positions in Kashmir - Military

"At 10 a.m. [16:00 GMT], the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using small arms and shelling with heavy calibre weapons in the Sunderbani sector. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively", Anand told reporters, specifying that the exchange of fire was still ongoing near the border zone.
Following several armed conflicts, India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003. However, since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce.
New Delhi has repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of supporting insurgents demanding the region's secession from India, with Islamabad refuting all allegations.
