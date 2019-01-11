Pakistan Should Be the Last Country to Lecture India - Foreign Ministry

Responding to a comment by Pakistan's PM on the treatment of minorities in India, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that instead of advising New Delhi, Pakistan should worry about the situation at home.

India came down heavily on Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan commented on the situation of minorities living in India. Earlier, the Pakistani PM cited Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah's concerns over the the killing of a policeman by a mob in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter allegations.

"Pakistan said that minorities are not treated well in India, I think Pakistan should be the last country to lecture us on plurality and inclusive society. We and the world are fully aware of the situation of minorities in their country," spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during Friday's weekly briefing.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier commented that Pakistan treats minorities as equal citizens, while the same is not true for India. The Indian government has also repeatedly slammed Pakistan's alleged double standards in dealing with terrorism.

​Mohd Ali Jinnah is revered as the Quaid-e-Azam (great leader), owing to his pivotal role in the formation of Pakistan after the division of India in 1947.

India and Pakistan have long been engaged in a bitter feud ever since their partition in 1947, with both countries claiming parts of Jammu and Kashmir to be theirs. Specifically, New Delhi has accused Pakistan of running a proxy war against India by funding terrorists in the aforementioned disputed regions.