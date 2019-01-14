Indonesia Finds Cockpit Voice Recorder of Crashed Lion Air Boeing - Reports

More than two months after the Lion Air jet fell into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board, the cockpit voice recorder has been found, an Indonesian official said on Monday, Reuters reported.

"It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's transport safety committee (KNKT), said by text message, according to Reuters.

The found cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes, which are crucial for the investigation of the Boeing crash. The probe into the crash causes is underway.

On 29 October, Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline, en route to the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control after departing from Jakarta. Shortly after, the plane fell into the sea, killing all people on board.