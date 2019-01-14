Indonesia Finds Cockpit Voice Recorder of Crashed Lion Air Boeing - Reports

"It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's transport safety committee (KNKT), said by text message, according to Reuters.
On 29 October, Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline, en route to the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control after departing from Jakarta. Shortly after, the plane fell into the sea, killing all people on board.
