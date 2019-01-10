VIDEO of Indian Men Allegedly Cracking Open 12 Metres of Rock Goes Viral

The video is said to have been taken in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The video shows a group of men hammering a chisel into a rock repeatedly. The rock splits into two amidst a cloud of dust.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video of a group of men seen cracking open a huge 12-metre-tall rock using only a hammer and chisel has gone viral on the internet.

شاهد.. رجل ينجح في "تقسيم صخرة ضخمة" من النصف باستخدام المطرقة فقط، حيث يبلغ ارتفاعها نحو 40 قدماً، وذلك في منطقة "تاميل نادو" جنوب #الهند. #مصدر_للأخبار pic.twitter.com/HUWoHryUPG — مصدر (@MSDAR_NEWS) January 9, 2019

However, the veracity of the clip could not be verified.

Local media outlets from Tamil Nadu could not verify the contents of the video, though they confirmed that the language being used in the video resembles one of the dialects of the neighbouring state of Telangana.