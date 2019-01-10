Doomed MH370 Wreck Could Finally Be Found as Enthusiast Starts New Hunt

The claims which the "plane hunter" now seeks to confirm were first brought forward in October, when he insisted that the white objects he spotted in Google Maps images in dense forest northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh match the dimensions of the cockpit and tail of a Boeing 777.

Daniel Boyer, an aspiring pilot and dedicated "plane hunter" enthusiast, is now "set to scour the Cambodian jungle" where, according to his claims, rests the mangled remains of the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 that went missing nearly five years ago, The Daily Star reports.

"This could finally be it," Boyer told the newspaper. "I just want answers for the families of those affected, and I really think we will discover plane wreckage. I also am sure it belongs to MH370".

Meanwhile, relatives of the missing airliner’s passengers have called for a resumption of the investigation into the plane's fate, as officials confirmed that debris found in Madagascar could be from flight MH370.

Boyer first announced his discovery in October, insisting that the white objects he spotted in Google Maps images in dense forest northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh match the dimensions of the cockpit and tail of a Boeing 777, and that a red Malaysia Airlines’ logo could allegedly be seen on one of the pieces.

His revelations came less than a month after another avid Google Maps user, British video producer Ian Wilson, claimed to have found MH370's crash site in the jungle some ten miles away from Boyer's sighting, citing blurred images from the mapping service that show what he believed to be the wrecked plane.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on 8 March, 2014 with 239 passengers and crew members onboard, on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, while moving from Malaysian to Vietnamese airspace. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the airplane's remains, the Malaysian government conceded in May 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane and abandoned the search effort.