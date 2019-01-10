Register
14:56 GMT +310 January 2019
    The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia

    Doomed MH370 Wreck Could Finally Be Found as Enthusiast Starts New Hunt

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    The claims which the "plane hunter" now seeks to confirm were first brought forward in October, when he insisted that the white objects he spotted in Google Maps images in dense forest northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh match the dimensions of the cockpit and tail of a Boeing 777.

    Daniel Boyer, an aspiring pilot and dedicated "plane hunter" enthusiast, is now "set to scour the Cambodian jungle" where, according to his claims, rests the mangled remains of the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 that went missing nearly five years ago, The Daily Star reports.

    "This could finally be it," Boyer told the newspaper. "I just want answers for the families of those affected, and I really think we will discover plane wreckage. I also am sure it belongs to MH370".

    A candle burns a prayer message for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MOHD RASFAN
    Missing Malaysian Airliner MH370: Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories
    Meanwhile, relatives of the missing airliner’s passengers have called for a resumption of the investigation into the plane's fate, as officials confirmed that debris found in Madagascar could be from flight MH370.

    READ MORE: Families of MH370 Passengers Call for Resuming Search Amid Finding of New Debris

    Boyer first announced his discovery in October, insisting that the white objects he spotted in Google Maps images in dense forest northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh match the dimensions of the cockpit and tail of a Boeing 777, and that a red Malaysia Airlines’ logo could allegedly be seen on one of the pieces.

    His revelations came less than a month after another avid Google Maps user, British video producer Ian Wilson, claimed to have found MH370's crash site in the jungle some ten miles away from Boyer's sighting, citing blurred images from the mapping service that show what he believed to be the wrecked plane.

    READ MORE: 'Plane Hunter' Finds New Proof MH370 Crashed in Cambodian Jungle — Reports

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on 8 March, 2014 with 239 passengers and crew members onboard, on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, while moving from Malaysian to Vietnamese airspace. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the airplane's remains, the Malaysian government conceded in May 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane and abandoned the search effort.

