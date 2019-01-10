Register
07:03 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018

    South Korea's Moon Says Next DPRK Leader Kim's Visit to Seoul to Happen Soon

    © AP Photo / Korea Summit Press Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    South Korean president Moon Jae-in announced on Thursday that he second US-North Korea summit as well as DPRK leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul would take place "soon".

    Moon Jae-in said at a news conference that the upcoming Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul as well as the second US-North Korea summit which according to South Korean leader will happen "soon," will be turning points to cement peace on the Korean peninsula.

    South Korean President also said in his New Year’s address, as broadcast by local TV channels that South Korea seeks to cooperate with the United States and other interested countries for lifting international sanctions imposed on North Korea.

    "We will maintain our cooperation with the United States and other countries for the soonest settlement of the remaining issue of international sanctions … We go along a road of peace on the Korean Peninsula and we will go along this road faster this year," Moon said.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'North Korea Will Not Make, Test Nuclear Weapons': Trump Ready to Meet Kim
    Moon argued there will be "one more breakthrough" in the settlement of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula in the near future, noting the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet US President Donald Trump for the second time and to pay a visit to Seoul.

    The South Korean president added that the settlement of the sanctions issue depended on the pace of North Korea’s denuclearization.

    "North Korea should make more decisive and real moves for the denuclearization," Moon noted, saying that determining these actions would be a key task of the upcoming Kim-Trump meeting.

    Moon said Kim had assured him during their latest summit that his understanding of the "full denuclearization" did not differ from the denuclearization that China, Russia, South Korea and the United States called for.

    Kim recognized that the denuclearization and reaching the formal end to the war between the South and the North was not related to the status of the US military forces in South Korea, Moon argued.

    READ MORE: After Meeting Kim, Pompeo Says Now Sees Path to Denuclearized North Korea

    Various economic and diplomatic sanctions have been imposed on North Korea in response to its repeated missile launches and nuclear tests carried out in violation of UN resolutions.

    Related:

    US Court Orders North Korea to Pay Family $500 Million Over Student’s Death
    Canadian Military Claims Their Planes Were Harassed by Chinese off North Korea
    Washington Establishment ‘Grabbing At Straws' Over North Korea's Tactical Weapon
    ‘Sanctions Are a Weapon’: North Korea’s Dual-Use Tech Studies Scrutinized by US
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Moon Jae-in, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse