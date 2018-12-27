Alert Level Raised for Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa Volcano - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the alert level for Anak Krakatoa volcano, which is situated in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, to the second-highest degree amid its growing activity, The Jakarta Post reported.

According to The Jakarta Post, the authorities also recommended that locals and tourists not be allowed within a radius of 3 miles from the crater of the volcano.

​Insurance payments to compensate damage caused by the tsunami that hit Indonesia earlier in December may exceed $1 billion, media reported on Thursday citing data from local insurance companies.

​According to The Jakarta Post, insurance companies have counted at least 191 insurance risks from the disaster in Lampung and Banten provinces.

The tsunami, which was triggered by a volcano eruption, struck the Indonesian coast at 14:27 GMT on Saturday. The death toll following the disaster reached 430 people, and nearly 1,500 were injured.