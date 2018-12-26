Death Toll From Tsunami in Indonesia Reaches 430 - UN Spokesperson

"The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that as of today, and according to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), 430 people are dead, 1,495 injured, and 159 are missing," the statement said. "An estimated 22,000 people are displaced due to shelter damage and the latest tsunami alert."
The tsunami, which was triggered by a volcano eruption, struck the Indonesian coast at 14:27 GMT on Saturday. Rescue operations, evacuation and humanitarian support from the government, UN partners, Red Cross, and others are underway, according to the statement.
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
