Rising Like a Phoenix: Indian Girl Returns Home Four Days After 'Cremation'

A young woman who was thought by her family to have been cremated returned home safe and sound in India's city of Patiala, The Times of India reported.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Naina, returned home after she was reported missing and police found a mutilated body near a southern bypass in Patiala on December 11, which her family had identified as her.

Following the body's identification, it was cremated on December 15. Four days after that, Naina returned home.

Initially, police suspected the young woman was murdered by the man with whom she had left home with, as he was also reported missing by his family. However, the two returned together, disproving investigators' working theory.