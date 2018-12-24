Ex Pakistani PM Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison by Accountability Court - Report

Last year, Nawaz Sharif had to resign as prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office amidst a corruption case against him.

A Pakistani court has ruled that ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will serve a 7-year prison term.

The verdict comes after Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted by the apex court after his family was found to be linked to offshore companies named in the Panama Papers. The two were convicted in July this year, shortly before the general elections in Pakistan.

In July 2017, the Pakistani Supreme Court removed Sharif from office after the so-called Panama Papers were released in April 2016, revealing that Sharif's children owned offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands and expensive property in the UK capital of London, which prompted a corruption investigation.

