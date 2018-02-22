Register
04:46 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attends the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017

    No Way, Sharif: Former Pakistan PM Disqualified from Leading His Party

    © REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that politicians disqualified from holding public office also may not lead a party, which has forced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from his party’s leadership, which holds an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

    The Islamabad Court ruled on Wednesday that a disqualified politician is "debarred from holding the position of party head." It also nullified all decisions made by Sharif as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

    "The Election Commission is directed to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif as president of PML-N from all official records," Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said in a statement.

    "As a result, all steps taken, all orders passed by Nawaz Sharif are also declared to be as if they had never been taken."

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Pakistan Ruling Party Chooses Shehbaz Sharif to Replace Brother as PM

    Sharif founded the party when he broke away from a coalition of conservative parties that had ushered him into the prime ministership for his first term in 1990. Barring a short period in 2017, Sharif was the party's president from 1993 to 1999 and again from 2011 to the present.

    The decision comes as a major blow to the PML-N, just one month before an election in the Pakistani Senate, the upper house of their legislature. PML-N holds 26 of the 104 seats in Parliament, which gives it a plurality of seats in the chaotic Parliament that houses members from 11 different parties.

    National elections scheduled for July also loom, and PML-N has already begun to campaign for them with posters adorned with Sharif's face — despite him being disqualified from running.

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the Pargwal area of India-Pakistan international border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Pakistani PM Sharif to Raise Kashmir Dispute at UN General Assembly

    However, some PML-N members aren't distressed by the decision. "This is only going to add to the wave of support for the PML-N," Daniyal Aziz, party member and minister for privatization, told the Guardian. "The public think the party is being victimized."

    Sharif was disqualified from holding public office for life after the Supreme Court of Pakistan found that he was no longer "eligible to be an honest member of the Parliament" following the implication of numerous members of his family — but not Nawaz himself — in financial crimes by the 2015 Panama Papers leak.

    Pakistani Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and PML-N member Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party would name a new president — but Sharif would remain the party's leader. She didn't elaborate on what that meant.

    Related:

    US Intelligence: Pakistan Expanding Nuclear Program, Drawing Closer to China
    Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Launch Second Stage of Joint Naval Exercises
    Indian PM Under Domestic Pressure to Resume Political Dialogue With Pakistan
    US May Lift Suspension of Security Aid to Pakistan If Sees Achievements – DoS
    'Roaming Freely': Afghanistan Provides Proof Daesh, Taliban Trained in Pakistan
    Tags:
    Panama papers, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Daniyal Aziz, Saqib Nisar, Nawaz Sharif
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok