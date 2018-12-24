China 'Resolutely Opposes' Calls for Release of Detained Canadians

On 22 December, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland called on China to immediately release two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, it has in arbitrary detention.

China has "resolutely" opposed demands urging Beijing to release two detained Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are currently being held in detention by Chinese authorities.

Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who is currently working for the International Crisis Group in China. He was detained on December 10.

Spavor was the founder of a China-based company that carries out cultural exchanges with North Korea. He was reportedly acquainted with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

It is believed that Kovrig and Spavor have fallen prey to the Sino-Canadian spat over Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou detention.

Beijing and Ottawa found themselves entangled in a diplomatic crisis following the arrest of Meng Wanzhou over alleged violations of anti-Iranian sanctions in Vancouver on 1 December at the request of US law enforcement officials.

