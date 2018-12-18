South Korea Needs $3.4Bln to Host Joint 2032 Olympics With Pyongyang - Reports

According to the Yonhap news agency, the expenditures will be much higher, as the budget plan does not include the costs on building infrastructure and some of the operating costs, particularly, of opening and closing ceremonies.
In November, officials from both Koreas discussed a number of issues related to exchanges and cooperation in sports, specifically a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, and the joint participation of athletes from both countries in the 2020 Summer Olympics and other international sports events.
