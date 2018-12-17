Register
13:18 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sikh women pilgrims stand during a religious ceremony at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 16, 2011

    First Sentencing in 1984 Indian Anti-Sikh Mass Carnage Case

    © AFP 2018 / Arif Ali
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    34 years after the incident, judgment time for one of the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for his role in the carnage against the Sikh community, had resulted in brutal killings and rapes of many Sikhs. This is the first conviction in the case and also the first sentencing.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Delhi High Court has sentenced a Congress politician to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, a carnage that erupted after the assassination of Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. "Common to the instances of mass crimes are the targeting of minorities and attacks spearheaded by dominant political actors facilitated by the law enforcement agencies", the Delhi HC observed in its 1984 anti-Sikh riots judgment read out today. 

    The Delhi High Court's sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar pertained to the killing of five members of a Sikh family during the anti-Sikh riots. The court directed Kumar not to leave the national capital and surrender before the court concerned on or before December 31. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh (approximately $1,500) on Kumar in the case. The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony.

    READ MORE: India Observes Centenary of Barbaric Massacre by British Colonial Regime

    ​Political parties across the board have welcomed the judgment, but have called it an instance of delayed justice. The official response from the Congress party is still awaited on the judgment. 

    I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case.

    ​​The anti-Sikh riots began on 1st of November 1984, on the morning after the assassination of the then Indian Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi, and had continued for the next four days in which there were mass killings and rapes of Sikh community members. Delivering the judgment today the court said, "Common to the instances of mass crimes are the targeting of minorities and the attacks spearheaded by the dominant political actors facilitated by the law enforcement agencies. The criminals responsible for the mass crimes have enjoyed political patronage and managed to evade prosecution and punishment".

    "Bringing such criminals to justice does pose a serious challenge to our legal system. Decades pass by before they can be made answerable. This calls for strengthening the legal system. Neither crimes against humanity nor genocide are part of our domestic law of crime", it added.

    READ MORE: India, Pakistan to Complete Dedicated Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims by Next Year

    The hearings in the 1984 Sikh carnage case have been delayed several times and several government-appointed committees and commissions had investigated the cases as time went by. Lastly, on January 10 this year, a bench led by then-Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the oversight of the Supreme Court to investigate 186 cases that had been closed before. 

    Related:

    India Rejects Ontario Assembly Motion Terming 1984 Sikh Riots a Genocide
    30 Years Since Indira Gandhi’s Assassination: History and Facts
    Indian Court Grants Russia’s VTB Capital-Backed Numetal to Bid for Essar Steel
    Indian Defense Minister Heads to France as Court Seeks Details of Rafale Deal
    Tags:
    Sikh, punishment, massacre, sentence, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse