Japan Gov't Agencies to Stop Using Huawei, ZTE Over Security Concerns - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has decided to stop using network equipment from China’s Huawei telecom giant and ZTE Corporation over security concerns, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

Japanese cybersecurity experts agreed to use new criteria for network equipment security but did not explicitly name the companies to be affected by the new rules, the local media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the new criteria practically rule out the possibility of the Japanese government buying Huawei and ZTE equipment.

From now on, the equipment to be purchased by the Japanese government agencies will be tested to make sure it has no integrated software that collects and transmits user data, the broadcaster reported.

By taking the measure, Japan has joined the United States and several other countries, including Australia and New Zealand, that blocked the use of Huawei’s equipment as part of the future roll-out of 5G networks.

Last week, Huawei financial director Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver to be handed over to the United States where she is suspected of committing fraud to bypass US sanctions on Iran.