A ‘Tongue’ Full Offering by a Political Supporter - Reports

In a bizarre incident, a supporter of a political party in India chooses to cut his tongue and offers it to a deity for seeking favor for his preferred party. The person is now hospitalized while news reports suggest that the man has a history of doing such acts during elections.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Electioneering in India never seizes to surprise. From the distribution of free goodies, the announcement of loan waivers to temple trips of political leaders, it is always in an interesting mode. If you think you have seen it all, here comes the real shocker.

​A political party worker in the southern state of Telangana in India seemed to have crossed all limits by offering his tongue to a deity for ensuring the victory of his favorite candidate. The man slit his tongue and put it in the offering box of the temple in Sri Nagar Colony of Hyderabad city.

The person, identified as Mahesh, belongs to the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, is now admitted in the hospital for treatment.

"He slit his tongue at the temple. A letter was found in his possession, in which it was mentioned that he wants to see two prominent politicians as the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states. It also mentions his wish of becoming a minister in the AP cabinet," Banjara Hills police station inspector Govinda Reddy told English daily Times of India.

The Indian State of Telangana voted for a new government of Friday.

The logical Indian, a news portal reports that Mahesh wrote a letter before slitting his tongue in which he mentions his choice of certain politicians as Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The portal, however, says that it is not clear which party he supported in the polls.

​The incident took place at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Sri Nagar Colony and Mahesh was rushed to the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH), informed the police. The News Minute, a south India based news portal adds that Mahesh is a repeat offender and he had done the same act in 2004 and 2009 elections too.