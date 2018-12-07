Register
11:07 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian National Flag

    A ‘Tongue’ Full Offering by a Political Supporter - Reports

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a bizarre incident, a supporter of a political party in India chooses to cut his tongue and offers it to a deity for seeking favor for his preferred party. The person is now hospitalized while news reports suggest that the man has a history of doing such acts during elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Electioneering in India never seizes to surprise. From the distribution of free goodies, the announcement of loan waivers to temple trips of political leaders, it is always in an interesting mode. If you think you have seen it all, here comes the real shocker. 

    ​A political party worker in the southern state of Telangana in India seemed to have crossed all limits by offering his tongue to a deity for ensuring the victory of his favorite candidate. The man slit his tongue and put it in the offering box of the temple in Sri Nagar Colony of Hyderabad city.

    Owl
    CC0
    Bizarre: Indian Politicians Reportedly Sacrificing Owls to Win Elections
    The person, identified as Mahesh, belongs to the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, is now admitted in the hospital for treatment. 

    "He slit his tongue at the temple. A letter was found in his possession, in which it was mentioned that he wants to see two prominent politicians as the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states. It also mentions his wish of becoming a minister in the AP cabinet," Banjara Hills police station inspector Govinda Reddy told English daily Times of India.

    The Indian State of Telangana voted for a new government of Friday.

    READ MORE: Strange Moment: Camel Trapped Inside a Car

    The logical Indian, a news portal reports that Mahesh wrote a letter before slitting his tongue in which he mentions his choice of certain politicians as Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The portal, however, says that it is not clear which party he supported in the polls.

    ​The incident took place at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Sri Nagar Colony and Mahesh was rushed to the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH), informed the police. The News Minute, a south India based news portal adds that Mahesh is a repeat offender and he had done the same act in 2004 and 2009 elections too.

    Related:

    Some 7 Explosions Hit Central India's Chhattisgarh Ahead of Elections - Reports
    Bhutan Elections: Ruling Pro-India PDP Exits Race Coming Third in Primaries
    Zuckerberg Faces Flak in India for Elections Remark
    India Warns Global Data Analytics Firms Against Meddling in Country's Elections
    Tags:
    sacrifice, temple, campaign, elections, Telengana, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse