Strange Moment: Camel Trapped Inside a Car

On August 9, on a highway near the city of Bikaner, in India, a camel collided with a car. As a result of the collision, the camel broke through the windshield of the car and became stuck in the cabin.
The driver managed to get out of the car by himself.
Fortunately, passersby managed to free the animal after a four hour rescue operation and took it to the vet. Nobody other than the camel was hurt.
In this video, three lazy seals can be seen riding on the front of a ship in Portland Bay, Australia. They held on to the ship firmly and seemed to be enjoying their ride.
This footage was filmed in Alaska. The video shows a huge moose walking in the middle of a road, shocking everyone with its size and tranquility.
An incredible dust devil was filmed by an eyewitness in Adelanto, California. In the video, a huge column of dirt can be seen rising into the sky.
Wildfires in northern California have already destroyed vegetation on an area exceeding 11,000 hectares. About 2,000 firefighters are fighting the fires, but they still have not managed to stop it from spreading.
