Strange Moment: Camel Trapped Inside a Car

On August 9, on a highway near the city of Bikaner, in India, a camel collided with a car. As a result of the collision, the camel broke through the windshield of the car and became stuck in the cabin.

The driver managed to get out of the car by himself.

Fortunately, passersby managed to free the animal after a four hour rescue operation and took it to the vet. Nobody other than the camel was hurt.