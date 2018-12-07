Palestine Hails Rejection of US-Drafted Resolution Condemning Hamas in UNGA

"The US administration’s failure to pass the draft resolution accusing the Palestinian side [of inciting violence] and exonerating the Israeli side from crimes committed against the Palestinian people and encouraging it to commit more crimes proves again the force of the Palestinian right and the Palestinian leadership’s success at the global level," government spokesman Yousef Mahmoud said.
Hamas, in turn, called the resolution's rejection a "slap in the face" to the US authorities.
The decision of the UNGA was also hailed by Fatah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
The latest wave of violence in Gaza erupted on 3 December after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. Since then, Gaza militants have fired at least 460 rockets at Israel, and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza. One militant rocket attack killed a Palestinian worker in the West Bank, while Israel's strikes have killed at least seven Palestinians.
