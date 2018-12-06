Beijing to 'Immediately' Implement US Trade Truce Measures – Commerce Ministry

China will "immediately implement the consensus both sides already reached on agricultural products, energy, autos, and other specific items" agreed upon under a trade war truce with the United States, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters.
Cancel All Extra Tariffs Within 90 Days
"China and the United States set an ultimate goal to cancel all extra tariffs within the next 90 days", Gao said at a briefing.
Gao added that the sides would hold consultations and try to reach a consensus. The consultations will be underpinned by mutual respect, and issues that cause concern for the parties will be taken into consideration.
"The meeting of the Chinese and US leaders was very successful. The sides have already reached a very important consensus on trade issues. The delegations of the two countries are currently cooperating successfully. We are absolutely sure that an agreement will be reached within the next 90 days", Gao concluded.
China, in turn, agreed to purchase a "substantial amount" of US agricultural, energy and industrial products, among others, to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries, according to the White House. On Tuesday, Trump said that the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing would take 90 days.
