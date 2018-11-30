Death Toll in Airstrike on Taliban Militants in Afghanistan Rises to 23 - UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The civilian death toll in pro-government forces’ airstrike on the Taliban* militants in the southern Afghan province of Helmand has climbed to 23, with three more injured, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

The airstrike took place on Tuesday. Earlier, media reported that it claimed lives of 16 civilians and the same number of Taliban members. According to UNAMA, the airstrike was carried out by international military forces during a joint operation with Afghan counterparts.

"Preliminary findings from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) indicate that as many as 23 civilians were killed and three injured Tuesday in an airstrike in Garmser district of Helmand province during operations conducted by pro-government forces against Taliban in the area," UNAMA said late on Thursday.

Mostly women and children are supposed to be among the victims, the UN mission noted.

Noting "a sharp increase in civilian casualties from aerial attacks" in the first nine months of the year, UNAMA called on all conflicting sides to "strictly adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to take all feasible measures to protect civilians."

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government is striving to achieve peace in the country and has been in negotiations over a ceasefire with the Taliban movement that was supposed to be prolonged till 19 November.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia