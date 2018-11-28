Some 32 People Killed in Anti-Taliban Airstrikes in South Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 16 civilians and 16 Taliban* militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by foreign forces in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand, the Pajhwok news agency reported, citing a government official.

The airstrikes were conducted late on 27 November in the Garamsir district, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

In turn, local witnesses told Pajhwok that up to 30 civilians were killed in the operation.

32 killed, half of them civilians, in Helmand airstrike: By Zainullah Stanikzai on 28 November 2018 LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Sixteen civilians and as many Taliban insurgents have been killed in airstrikes by foreign forces in the Garamsir… read more https://t.co/1yPmakXOYx pic.twitter.com/3g4l82duL7 — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) 28 ноября 2018 г.

During a recent Taliban attack on a police convoy in the western Afghan province of Farah, 22 officers have been killed and five more injured.

The Afghanistan government has been in negotiations over a ceasefire with the Taliban movement that was supposed to be prolonged till 19 November. Still, several attacks have broken the political settlement, suspending a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia