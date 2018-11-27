Three US Service Members Killed in Explosion in Afghanistan

The Resolute Support Mission reported earlier that a US soldier died on 24 November during the fighting in Afghanistan.

'Three US service members were killed and three wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated November 27 near Ghazni city. One American contractor was also wounded. The wounded service members and contractor were evacuated and are receiving medical care', the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the injured soldiers have already been evacuated and received medical care.

No terrorist group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

READ MORE: Taliban Attacks Convoy in Afghanistan, 22 Policemen Dead — Reports

© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul Explosion Rocks Mosque in Afghanistan: 27 Dead, 79 Wounded - Reports

The explosion took place only a day after 22 local police officers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security convoy in the west of Afghanistan.

Another powerful blast occurred on 23 November, when at least 12 Afghan servicemen were killed and 33 others were injured as a result of an alleged suicide attack.

The US, alongside with NATO has been present in Afghanistan in the form of the Resolute Support Mission. As of July, the mission comprised over 16,000 personnel from 39 NATO member states and partner countries.