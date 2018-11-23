Six Terrorists Killed in Clashes in State of Jammu and Kashmir – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Six terrorists were killed in a clash between Indian security forces and militants in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, the India Today newspaper reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Anantnag district, the local newspaper reported citing army spokesman Rajesh Kalia. According to the spokesman, weapons and ammunition were recovered at the site of the clashes.

READ MORE: India Issues Warning to Pakistan After Terror Attack on Army Patrol — Reports

© AP Photo / Channi Anand 11 Relatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police Abducted by Terrorists

Internet access was shut down in the area with the security services continuing to search for terrorists.

The killed terrorists are likely to be members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group*, which is active in the area, according to Kalia.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India, Pakistan and China since 1947. The Indian government has been struggling with the insurgency in the region since the late 1980s. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the insurgents.

*Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group is a terrorist group banned in Russia