Six Terrorists Killed in Clashes in State of Jammu and Kashmir – Reports

The incident occurred in the Anantnag district, the local newspaper reported citing army spokesman Rajesh Kalia. According to the spokesman, weapons and ammunition were recovered at the site of the clashes.
The killed terrorists are likely to be members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group*, which is active in the area, according to Kalia.
The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India, Pakistan and China since 1947. The Indian government has been struggling with the insurgency in the region since the late 1980s. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of supporting the insurgents.
*Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group is a terrorist group banned in Russia
