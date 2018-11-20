Indian Toddler Escapes Unhurt in a Freak Accident (VIDEO)

A one-year-old girl escaped unscathed after a train ran over her at Mathura railway station in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The girl, who accidentally slipped from the lap of her mother and fell on the railway tracks while the duo was waiting to board a train, had a miraculous escape.

The footage of the incident is now viral on social media.

In the viral video, the train can be seen passing over the girl, who is lying on the railway tracks. As soon as the train had passed, the girl was picked and handed over to her visibly relieved relatives.