09:47 GMT +319 November 2018
    Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the Philippine Air Force, Friday, April 21, 2017

    Chinese President Calls on Philippines to Enhance Dialogue on S China Sea Issue

    © AP Photo / Francis Malasig/Pool Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing and Manila should intensify dialogue on settling the territorial disputes in the South China Sea, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article published by The Philippine Star newspaper.

    "We need to properly handle differences through friendly consultations, enhance dialogue and cooperation on maritime issues, and make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation that truly benefits our two peoples," Xi said.

    He noted that since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had taken office, the dialogue on the issue resumed.

    "I am visiting [the Philippines] this time mainly to have in-depth discussions with President Duterte on how to elevate our all-around cooperation under new circumstances and make an overall plan for greater progress in our relationship toward a higher level… We need to deepen political mutual trust to sustain the growth of China-Philippine relations," Xi stated.

    READ MORE: 'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a joint press conference at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, November 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Yong Teck Lim
    'US to Sail and Fly Wherever International Law Allows': Mike Pence Says Disputed South China Sea Belongs to Nobody
    China is involved in a number of territorial disputes over the islands in the South China Sea. China and the Philippines along with Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam are contesting the Spratly archipelago, whose shelf has significant oil and gas reserves.

    In July 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration said that there was no legal basis for China’s maritime claims in the region after the relevant request of Manila. China refused to recognize the court’s ruling.

