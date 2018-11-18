'You Can Shoot Each Other': Duterte Offers Duel Between His Son and Opp Senator

In 2017, former navy officer and Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes accused Paolo Duterte of involvement in drug smuggling and claimed that the son of President Rodrigo Duterte was linked with the triads, forcing him to testify before the Senate.

Rodrigo Duterte addressed the rivalry between his eldest son, former Davao City Vice-Mayor Paolo "Polong" Duterte, and Senator Antonio Trillanes, making a grim joke about advice he gave Paolo, offering to hold a duel between the two politicians.

"You and Trillanes are enemies so when you meet in Congress, you shoot can shoot each other," the Philippines president suggested. "If you die, I'll bury you. That's how it is," he added.

READ MORE: 'Find a Court for Monsters': Duterte Lashes Out at ICC 'Idiots'

He also said that Paolo could take his revenge during the election, without clarifying how, as Trillanes is serving his third and final term as senator.

Paolo Duterte recently filed his candidacy for Congress in Davao City’s 1st District. According to the president, his son is running for office "because he was shamed by Trillanes."

In 2017, Trillanes accused Duterte's son of assisting drug smugglers in bringing crystal meth worth some 6.4 billion pesos ($125 million) into the country. Paolo Duterte denied allegations, while his father allegedly said that he had ordered the police to kill his eldest son if the drug trafficking claims were proven.