WATCH: Car Dismantled to Remove Six-Foot Cobra Stuck Inside (PHOTOS)

Two businessmen in India’s Tamil Nadu state had to get their BMW partially taken apart last Friday in order to remove a six-foot-long spectacled cobra that had become lodged in the front.

N Vignesh Raj and a relative were driving to Madurai last Thursday when they ran over an adult cobra. While they assumed the animal had died, it had, in fact, become lodged in the front of their car and was very much alive, Asia Times reported.

Raj, who owns a knitwear company, told Mirror Now that he could hear a continuous hissing sound coming from inside the engine area of the car. They called for fire services, who searched the car and didn't find a snake, telling them their BMW was so safe that "not even an ant could enter it," Asia Times reported. However, later the men saw the snake once more and decided to take their car to a showroom.

5 ft #CobraSnake pulled out of a #BMWCar in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/zOPSUk1vxB — Girish Nair (@nairkgirish) November 10, 2018

​At the showroom in Coimbatore, it took removing not only the bumper and raising the hood of the car, but removing the two front wheels, too, before a snake handler was able to move in and grab the snake by the tail. The climactic moment was captured on video by a bystander.

Car was taken to the BMW workshop and wildlife experts called in. BMW to investigate how the Cobra got inside the car. pic.twitter.com/MH1iZ56lUq — Girish Nair (@nairkgirish) November 10, 2018

​Bystanders reportedly stood ready to beat the snake to death if necessary, Mirror Now reported, but their services weren't required. The snake was later released into the Madukkarai reserve forest in Mattathukadu.