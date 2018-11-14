China-US Trade Wars Have Little Impact on Beijing Economy - Statistics Bureau

"As for the impact of US-China trade and economic relations, it is relatively limited, if we look at current statistics," the NBS spokeswoman said at a briefing.
Liu noted that one should not forget about numerous external factors of uncertainty and instability, as the growth momentum of the global economy and trade has noticeably weakened, there is instability in the global financial market and significant volatility of basic goods prices.
"If you look at the situation inside China, the structural disbalance that has accumulated over a long time is quite substantial, and a number of enterprises, especially private, small and medium ones, still experience difficulties in doing business," the spokeswoman stressed.
READ MORE: Mainland China Touts Greater Economic Openness, Free Trade
Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.
All comments
Show new comments (0)