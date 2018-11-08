Jim Acosta Becomes Instant Hit in India After His Confrontation With Trump

A day after CNN's White House reporter Jim Acosta shot to fame with his 'rude' question to American President Donald Trump, he has become a social media rage in India. Netizens are idolizing him by claiming that every country should have reporters like Acosta.
The video in question has been shared multiple times and is now viral.
It’s very important to highlight WHY Jim @Acosta was not allowed to continue questioning @realDonaldTrump.— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) November 8, 2018
Because Trump REFUSED to answer a question on his LIES about the caravan, as well as a question on the #TrumpRussia🇷🇺probe.
Total fascist move.🤬pic.twitter.com/GWMHguIacC
During the news conference, Trump snapped at Acosta after he asked why the President had called the Central American migrant caravan "an invasion" and "demonized immigrants." Trump called Acosta "a rude, terrible person."
Social media users in India are saying Trump is a threat to democracy.
India has 1.25 billion people. Why not a single Jim Acosta? https://t.co/puJm8NICGe via @politico— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 8, 2018
@realDonaldTrump is the GREATEST THREAT to AMERICAN DEMOCRACY ever. As an Indian citizen. I just hope this doesn’t happen to India and other democratic nations. @CNN @MSNBC @NBCNews #RodRosenstein #Mueller #JimAcosta— 'Aiyaash'win (@ashwinniwhsa) November 7, 2018
More power to you @Acosta! Wish we could have more with your spine here at home (and netas who took open pressers!) You are called ‘enemy of the people’, here it’s a more direct ‘anti national’ jibe! Good luck and keep up the good fight!👍 https://t.co/wURBtFh7D7— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 8, 2018
We are not the enemy of the people. I am not your enemy. You are not my enemy. It is wrong to call your fellow Americans the enemy. We are all on the same team. We are all Americans.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 29, 2018
These words are so relevant to India also where citizens are routinely dubbed #antinational and asked to leave the country for their mere views or opinions leave alone ideology… @Acosta https://t.co/q1KkJHwhSu— Shakeel Gundagi (@shaqueelsinai) November 8, 2018
Just as Jim @Acosta questioned the President of the US @realDonaldTrump without fear of the @WhiteHouse, he could show the truth.The lesser the glory of these Hopefully the #Journalists of India keep the Press alive without asking the government.@PTI_News— Aurangzeb Khan (@aurangzebmumtaz) November 8, 2018
Users in India are also showering praises on the news channel CNN for supporting Acosta in the whole episode.
Well, congratulations @cnni @CNNPR for standing by #JimAcosta. It's heartening to see such journalism. In #India the first thing a particular channel would do is FIRE a journalist whom the leader of the nation dislikes! It's anarchy at its best! #FreedomOfPress. https://t.co/9ZkLrNpIRU— Gandharv (@Gandharv69) November 8, 2018
Tonight the White House revoked @Acosta’s press pass. CNN’s response to @PressSec and @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/EY2iFLvP3P— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 8, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)