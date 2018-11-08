Register
06:26 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737-800

    Boeing's Chinese Plant to Deliver First 737 Max

    CC BY 2.0 / Nikos Koutoulas
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Boeing's 737 Completion and Delivery Center in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province, which is jointly built with its Chinese partner, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, will be put into operation in December and deliver its first plane, the 737 Max, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

    The center will undertake relevant work involving the installation, coating and maintenance of the 737 Max and it is expected that the full capacity of the center will reach 100 planes a year, the statement said.

    Rescue workers are seen at the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia October 29, 2018 in this image obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / Basarnas
    First VIDEO of Wreckage From Deadly Boeing 737 Plane Disaster Released
    "It is the first time that Boeing expanded part of its 737 production system overseas to be closer to Chinese clients, which also marks a major breakthrough in the China-US cooperation in high-tech industries," the statement stressed. The US aircraft-maker also has put the modification work of the Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) in China to meet  robust local demand. The work was carried out by Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company, and the two companies have delivered the first four Boeing 737-800 BCFs earlier this year.

    "Over the last 40 years, Boeing and Chinese partners have built deep relations in all industrial chains, including the research of new technologies, parts manufacturing as well as flight maintenance and modification," the statement said.

    READ MORE: Lion Air Awaits Result of Indonesia Govt Audit of Plans to Buy Boeing 737 MAX 10

    For example, over 10,000 Boeing aircrafts flying around the world have used parts and components made in China and Chinese firms have participated in the manufacturing of all Boeing's aircraft types, including the 737, 747, 767, 777 and the most innovative 787 Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

    Boeing 737-800
    CC BY 2.0 / Nikos Koutoulas
    China’s Air Carrier Orders 10 Next-Generation Boeing Passenger Jets
    Industry insiders said that the completion of the Zhoushan plant, announced amid ongoing China-US trade frictions, reflects US companies' heavy dependence on both the supply chain in China as well as the country's huge market. Take the cargo carrier as an example. It is estimated that the global market will need 1,200 cargo carriers modified from standard aircrafts in the next 20 years, and the demand from Chinese carriers would account for about 33 percent of the global demand, according to a report issued by Boeing in September..

    "Can the US really get rid of products made in China and abandon a burgeoning Chinese market? Boeing's decision provides the best answer," Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute under the Ministry of Commerce, told the Global Times.

    Another reason behind Boeing's plant in Zhoushan is the 25 percent tariffs China imposed on certain US-made jets, including the Boeing 737 aircraft. The tariffs became effective in April. "The tariffs are pushing Boeing to start local production," Bai said.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Boeing 737 En Route to China Makes Emergency Landing Over Crack in Windshield
    Boeing Says Tariffs Proposed by US, China Could Harm Global Aerospace Industry
    Russia, China Developing Alternative to Boeing, Airbus Passenger Jets
    All Aboard! Boeing 737 Restaurant Opens in China
    Tags:
    localization, plant, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing, Zhejiang Province, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse