Indonesian Minister to Seek Explanations From Australia on Lion Air Flights Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is set to have a meeting with Australian authorities to demand clarifications regarding the ban on Lion Air flights for Australian government officials and contractors following the recent crash of Lion Air Boeing 737 Max passenger aircraft off Indonesia's coast.

"We will seek clarification since foreign parties have made adjustment about us," the Indonesian minister was quoted as saying by the Antara news agency late on Wednesday.

The minister added, however, that Australia's ban would not have a serious impact on Lion Air because the company operates mainly in Singapore and Malaysia, and Australia accounts for an insignificant number of the company's flights.

"But that is not the problem. But it is a matter of reputation so we must seek clarification," the minister stressed.

Indonesian Rescuers Find 10 Bodies of Lion Air Plane Crash Victims - Reports

On Thursday, media reported that the aircraft's flight recorder had been located and recovered from the sea.

On Monday, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that the country's government officials and contractors had been told to refrain from flying on Lion Air, adding that the ban would be reviewed once the investigation into the crash yielded clear results.

Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline, bound for the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time on Monday (23:33 GMT on Sunday) shortly after departure from the Indonesian capital. Later, information emerged that Boeing, carrying a total of 189 people, fell into the Java Sea. On Tuesday, rescuers said they had found 10 bodies of the victims.