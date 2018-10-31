Team Searching for Jet Crashed in Indonesia Located Plane Body - Reports

Indonesia military chief said that he believes that the fuselage of the crashed Lion Air plane has been located by the search team.

The chief of Indonesian armed forces said the body of Boeing 737 MAX passenger plane which crashed en route from Jakarta has possibly been located, media reported on Wednesday.

The possible location of the aircraft has been identified, the Reuters news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Indonesian transport safety official said that the team searching for the plane heard a ping sound late on Tuesday and that the divers will check the site on Wednesday morning.

The plane of Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air crashed on Monday near Jakarta, killing 189 people.