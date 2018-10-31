Islamist Party Wants to Oust Pakistani PM as 'Blasphemous' Christian Woman Freed

Earlier, Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam's prophet.

The leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Islamist political party called for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government over the case of Asia Bibi, a 53-year old Christian woman convicted of insulting Prophet Mohammed.

"The patron in chief of TLP, Muhammad Afzal Qadri, has issued the edict that says the chief justice and all those who ordered the release of Asia deserve death," said party spokesman Ejaz Ashrafi.

The woman was convicted in 2010 after she allegedly insulted the Prophet Mohammed in a quarrel with Muslim workers over a bowl of water.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW