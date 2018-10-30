Jakarta Orders Airlines to Check Boeing-737 Max Planes After Crash – Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Indonesian authorities ordered local Lion Air and Garuda airlines to conduct checks of all their Boeing-737 Max aircraft, Indonesian Transportation Minister said Tuesday.

"We sent a letter to Lion Air and Garuda yesterday to do their inspection. The results will be handed over to KNKT [National Transportation Safety Committee of Indonesia] to help with the investigation … Before we analyze the crew's actions and the possibility of human error, we must first perform an analysis of the plane," the minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, as quoted by The Straits Times newspaper.

The official added that a thorough and unbiased probe into the incident would be conducted.

Garuda owns one Boeing-737 Max, while Lion Air has eight such aircraft, according to the media outlet.

Flight JT610 of a low-cost Lion Air airline, bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang located on the Indonesian island of Bangka, lost contact with the traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time on Monday (23:33 GMT on Sunday) shortly after departure from Jakarta's airport.

According to media reports, a total of 189 people were on board the crashed aircraft. Earlier on Tuesday, rescuers said they had found 10 bodies of the victims.