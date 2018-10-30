Register
19:19 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photograph taken on December 9, 2015, an Indian locomotive driver of the Ahmedabad bound Karnavati Express waves a green flag as he signals the depature of the train from Mumbai Central railway station in Mumbai

    India Plans Pressurized Train Cabins for Easy Breathing in High Altitude Tracks

    © AFP 2018 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The railway track in Leh along the Indo-China border, tapped to be the world’s highest railway track, will be known for yet another reason if the plan afoot bears fruit. The 465-km strategically significant rail line may get pressurized coaches which are currently used only in the Qinghai-Tibet Railway Line in China.

    Indian Railways is planning to install aircraft-like pressurized railway coaches for the railway tracks in Leh during its impending expansion. Such coaches will be first introduced in the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line along the India-China border, according to reports. 

    "The initiative of the Indian Railway has been prompted by the fact that this stretch of the world's highest rail track has witnessed cases of passengers having breathing difficulties on board," Avinash Mishra, a senior journalist covering railway-related developments told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: India’s Plan to Build Highest Rail Line on China Border Hits Fund Block

    The technology is similar to that adopted by aircraft to adjust the cabin pressure to near sea-level pressure, which makes breathing problem-free.

    A staff looks out from a high-speed railway train linking Shanghai and Kunming, of Yunnan province, after a partial operation, in Guanling, Guizhou province, China, December 28, 2016. Picture taken December 28, 2016
    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Railway Diplomacy: How 'China is Building Routes in All Possible Directions'
    The proposed rail route connecting the Leh area with the rest of India is to be built along the Indo-China border at a height of 5,360 meters above sea level.

    Once completed, the new rail line will connect important locations between Bilaspur and Leh like Sunder Nagar, Mandi, Manali, Kyelang, Koksar, Darcha, Upshi and Karu and other important towns of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The project will include 74 tunnels, 124 major bridges, and 396 minor bridges, according to the first phase of the survey. The final location survey for the project is currently underway.

    READ MORE: India Launches Work to Put Sino-India Border Town Tawang on Rail Network

    Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway, DR Gupta was quoted by the Economic Times as explaining that in the Tibet region, two kinds of systems are used to maintain oxygen levels in train cabins. One is through the main controls which maintains standard oxygen levels and is switched on at high altitude areas and the other is through oxygen ports equipped for each passenger to use when they feel that they lack oxygen.

    It is, however, not clear if these coaches will be manufactured in India or another country. The Chinese coaches are manufactured by Canada's Bombardier Inc.

    Related:

    Indian Rail Song: Indian Railway Launches ‘Rail Song’ To Create Patriotic Fervor
    India, China to Jointly Train Afghan Diplomats From October
    China Mulls Bullet Train to India via Myanmar, Bangladesh
    China to Deliver Advanced Coaches to India’s Metro Train System from Feb. 2018
    Tags:
    liquid breathing, oxygen, infrastructure, pressure, railway, India, China, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse