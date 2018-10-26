Register
15:20 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015

    India Welcomes Improvement of Ties Between Japan, China - Foreign Ministry

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on October 28-29, just after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returns home from China. Abe was in China for the first formal bilateral summit in seven years. The two sides were expected to sign around 50 project memorandums of understanding.

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Japan for the 13th annual bilateral summit, India's External Affairs Ministry has emphasized that improving ties between China and Japan will not have any negative impact on the visit. Leaders of India and Japan are set to discuss the Indo-Pacific at length, including matters related to connectivity and infrastructure, as well as the political and security situation in the region during the summit.

    READ MORE: US Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Japanese, Indian Glycine Imports

    "I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that his (Abe) visit to China will have no impact on India-Japan bilateral relationship…I can say with confidence that not only will there be no impact on India-Japan relationship but we also welcome the improvement in relationship between China and Japan because our view in Indo-Pacific which is inclusive and which brings everybody on board is the view our Prime Minister has spoken about," Vijay Gokhale, top diplomat at India's Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi.  

    "We have shared vision not only on bilateral relationship but in regional and global perspective which is also reflected in Indo-Pacific," Gokhale added.

    Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu
    © AFP 2018 / MONEY SHARMA /
    India, Japan to Sign Maritime Pact to Monitor Chinese Warships in Asia-Pacific
    India and Japan will discuss collaboration in infrastructure projects in neighboring countries and possibly in East Asian nations in a fashion similar to their collaboration in Sri Lanka. It is presumed that Japan is eager to partner with India in infrastructure projects to counter China's Belt and Road Initiatives in the region. 

    "I expect that there will be some specific outcome as a result of the discussion (on collaboration in infrastructure projects)," Gokhale said.

    READ MORE: Tokyo Expresses Protest to Seoul After S Korean Lawmakers Visit Disputed Islands

    Furthermore, a maritime domain awareness agreement is expected to be signed during the summit, while negotiations will be started on the acquisition and cross-service agreement (ACSA) — an agreement which would allow the navies of the two countries to get access to each other's military bases. Regional security will be another key topic of discussion.

    "We presume that given the interest Japan has in issues related to the Korean peninsula and DPRK, this matter will be discussed. We will certainly raise our concerns over terrorism and other trans-border crimes which are of importance to us," Gokhale stated.

    Related:

    Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending
    India’s High-Speed Railway Dream Set to Witness Stiff China-Japan Rivalry
    India, Japan Agree to Enhance Military Ties and China Does Not Like It
    India Seeking Stronger Alliance With US, Japan as Tension With China Escalates
    Tags:
    geopolitical analysis, bilateral cooperation, connectivity, regional security, Indian Foreign Ministry, Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe, India, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse