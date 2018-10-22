Tokyo Expresses Protest to Seoul After S Korean Lawmakers Visit Disputed Islands

"In light of Japan's position on territorial rights to the Takeshima Islands, such actions are unacceptable. We strongly protest this. Despite the fact that Japan previously sent protests and called for the cancellation [of visits], it is extremely unfortunate that the trip took place, and we demand to prevent reoccurrence of those," the ministry said in a statement.
The Liancourt Rocks islands, also known as Dokdo and Takeshima, have been administered by South Korea since 1954, but Japan disputes Seoul’s sovereignty over the territory.
