Afghan Security Forces Member Reportedly Kills NATO Soldier in Herat Province

"A Resolute Support service member was killed in Herat province," the statement said. "Two other service members were wounded in incident." A member of the Afghan security forces is reportedly responsible for the attack, the statement said.
The Czech Defense Ministry released a statement on Monday saying that a Czech soldier was killed and two others were injured during a militant attack on Shindand military base in Herat.
"Soldier T.P. born in 1976 died and two other soldiers… were injured," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the servicemen were provided with urgent medical aid and taken to a hospital at Bagram military base.
The NATO-led Resolute Support mission is comprised of 13,000 soldiers who are providing training and advice to Afghanistan’s security personnel.
