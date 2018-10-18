Two US Citizens Wounded in Shooting at Afghan-NATO Meeting - Reports

A shoot out has taken plane in the governor's compound in Kandahar province, with several people injured in the crossfire, according to officials.

Two American citizens were injured in the shootout at a high-level Afghan security meeting attended by top US commander General Scott Miller, NATO stated, with witnesses speaking about the ongoing gunfire.

"Provincial officials including the governor, the police chief and other officials were accompanying the foreign guests to the plane when the gunshots happened," Head of the provincial council Said Jan Khakrezwal said.

NATO's Resolute Support mission spokesman Colonel Knut Peters has stated that US commander General Scott Miller was not injured in the attack on the governor's office.

According to unconfirmed media reports, provincial police Chief General Abdul Raziq and a journalist have been killed in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW