Indian Villager Pelted to Death by Brick-Throwing Monkeys

Dharampal Singh stumbled upon a group of monkeys while collecting firewood; the pernicious primates pelted him with rocks from the top of a tree, mortally wounding him.

A troop of monkeys killed a 72-year-old man to death in the village of Tikri in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Times of India.

As the the victim's brother said, the ornery animals threw about 20 bricks at the elderly man, causing injuries to his head and chest, from which he later died in a local hospital.

It is thought the monkeys had collected the bricks from a rundown building nearby.

The man's family appealed to the police with a monkey complaint, but investigators registered it as an accident and did not initiate criminal proceedings against the primates.

"These rogue monkeys are the real culprits and must pay for it," his mother said as quoted by the Times Of India.

According to the locals, the monkeys have turned their lives into "hell."

Such deadly attacks have been reported throughout India; according to experts, one particular species of monkeys, rogue monkeys, are to blame for the incidents.