Differently Abled Dancing Athlete Becomes Social Media Craze (VIDEO)

The half marathon that concluded in the Indian city of Pune last weekend is trending for a unique reason. The athlete has become a viral sensation for his tenacity and spirit.
The differently abled amateur runner, Javed Chowdhary, not only completed the 10km run, but he also joined his friends in a dance sequence — a video of which is now viral.
Yesterday this spirited and inspiring gentleman completed the 10km run and was celebrating & being cheered after the run.— Doc Naik (@ZicoNaik) October 8, 2018
Salute his grit, attitude and dancing skills. #PuneHalfMarathon
Let’s applaud his passion. pic.twitter.com/OZmm7bDF9A
"It was a treat to see him run along with others. He is an inspiration for many. I and my two sons were participating in the event for the first time after we moved to Pune. This event has brought people from all walks of life together and Javed was an encouragement to kids and grownups alike," Nitin Sethi, a manager at a multi-national production company, told Sputnik.
A display of true determination at the #PuneHalfMarathon! #RunToLevelNex pic.twitter.com/gHoW9B7vW5— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 7, 2018
