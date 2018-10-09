India to Continue Buying Iranian Oil Despite Possible US Sanctions - Minister

"We have to fulfill our own domestic requirements. Some of our companies have already nominated their quota for November… We expect the global leaders will understand our requirements," Pradhan said on Monday on the sidelines of the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster.
India, however, is unwilling to stop the Iranian oil flows as this may do harm to the Indian economy and prompt a dramatic increase in oil prices in the country.
Iran was India's second-biggest oil exporter after Iraq between April and June, having delivered 5.67 million tonnes of oil to the country. In financial 2017-2018, India imported 9.8 million tonnes of Iranian oil.
