Man Drives Car Into Crowd, Attacks People With Knife in China (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The attack took place in the city of Ningbo in the eastern Zhejiang province. According to the police, the attack was prompted by a personal conflict.
浙江宁波北仑发生持刀驾车伤人案 已致2死16伤 — https://t.co/PkSktnYmx6 pic.twitter.com/bj3PzTEv4r— 博闻社 (@bowenpress) October 6, 2018
The suspect, reportedly a 42-year-old man surnamed Wang, was detained later on Saturday. According to the police, the incident is under investigation.
实拍宁波北仑持刀砍人事件致2死16伤 嫌犯王存益被抓获— 24FA (@www24facom) October 7, 2018
王存益，外号赖头 赌钱欠太多，中午喝上梁酒还和人吵架。晚上在山海丽景报复别人老妈，捅了3刀，开车隧道口撞死1个，漏油了，抢了一辆教练车，跑到大树下砍人https://t.co/IXOqAr8yQG pic.twitter.com/WM0XN0Jn7Y
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
【2死16伤 又是报复社会？】2018年10月6日晚，浙江宁波市发生伤人事件。42岁男子王某某疑因個人糾紛，在北崙區春曉街道先用刀斬傷一名女子，後在路邊搶劫一輛汽車逃離至附近的海陸村，下車斬傷多人後又搶去另一輛汽車逃離現場，期間在附近的公路上撞傷多人。总共2死，16伤好在醫院救治中。稍后王被抓。 pic.twitter.com/mSjxYGtvkL— 46664 (@xingfuhuli) October 7, 2018
宁波北仑特大连环杀人案视频，据说已杀死9人，杀人者是拆迀户，曾多次上访！ pic.twitter.com/9Zbd2mlInH— 心悦白云 (@Xybaiyun2018) October 7, 2018
In September, a similar attack took place in central China, when a man drove his vehicle into a crowd and then attacked people with a shovel and a knife. The attack claimed the lives of 11 people, while over 40 sustained injuries.
