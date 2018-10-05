Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chinese Power Plant Kills 5 - Reports

Five people are dead and another 15 are injured as a result of a carbon monoxide leak at a thermal power plant in northwest China's Gansu Province Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

As the news agency specified, citing Jinchuan Group, the accident took place at about 11:20 a.m. local time at a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. in the city of Jinchang. The incident occurred while workers were checking and repairing the boilers.

According to the state-run news agency, at least five people died after emergency services were unable to save them, and 14 others were slightly wounded; they are currently being treated in a local hospital. As the agency stated, a total of 20 people were poisoned as a result of the carbon monoxide leak.

The local work safety authority has sent a working group to the plant to investigate the cause of the accident, Xinhua reported.