At Least 13 Poisoned in Chlorine Gas Leak at S Korean Chemical Factory - Reports

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) at Hanwha chemical factory, affecting six workers at the scene and seven outside the building, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The workers reportedly showed several symptoms of intoxication, including breathing difficulties, nausea, runny nose and others.
The police are investigating the causes of the incident but believe that the leak could have happened while chlorine was being transferred from a tanker truck to a storage tank.
