At Least 13 Poisoned in Chlorine Gas Leak at S Korean Chemical Factory - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 13 people were poisoned in a chlorine gas leak at a factory in the South Korean city of Ulsan on Thursday, local media reported.

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) at Hanwha chemical factory, affecting six workers at the scene and seven outside the building, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The workers reportedly showed several symptoms of intoxication, including breathing difficulties, nausea, runny nose and others.

​The police are investigating the causes of the incident but believe that the leak could have happened while chlorine was being transferred from a tanker truck to a storage tank.