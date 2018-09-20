Register
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018

    S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With North as Kim Ready for New Summit

    Asia & Pacific
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a desire to continue a dialogue with US President Trump, President Moon Jae-in said.

    Moon Jae-In said he wanted to discuss with Trump the possibility of an official end to the war on the Korean Peninsula this year.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that he was taking a new message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to US President Donald Trump.

    "Soon I will be paying a visit to the United States and I will have a meeting with President Trump. I intend to talk with him about the details of the denuclearization process that are not reflected in the final statement of the intra-Korean summit," he said at a press conference following his visit to North Korea.

    "The US wants to send North Korea a message through us and North Korea wants to convey a message to the United States with our help. I will play this role when I meet with President Trump," Moon said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seeking to hold the next summit with the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday.

    The summit of the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and South Korea, held in North Korea, helped establish trust between Seoul and Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes.

    "The visit helped in many ways to promote the relations between the South and the North, and establish confidence," he told journalists in Seoul.

    "Chairman Kim Jong-un expressed hope for a second summit with President Trump at an early date," Moon told reporters.

    Moon Jae-in stayed in the DPRK from September 18 to 20, where he held talks with Kim Jong-un. As a result of their meetings, a joint statement of intent was signed to continue efforts to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and the threat of war.

    Specific measures to prevent clashes and ensure security were reflected in the agreement, which, in the presence of the leaders, was signed by the defense ministers of the two Korean states. Moon Jae-In invited Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul in the near future, and this proposal was accepted.

    Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
