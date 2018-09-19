Moscow Regrets US Attempt to Control UNSC Regarding N Korea Sanctions Issue

US accusations that Russia illegally assisted North Korea in obtaining fuel via transfers at sea lacked evidence, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday.
On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia of "consistent" violations of the UN Security Council resolution on sanctions against Pyongyang, which involve restrictions on supplies of fuel to North Korea and hiring North Korean workers.
The official also noted that Russia "scrupulously, very responsibly and consistently fulfills the requirements of the resolutions of the UN Security Council."
The diplomat stressed that this was the reason why bilateral trade between Russia and North Korea fell by more than 70 percent since the beginning of the year.
