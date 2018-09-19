Register
    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”

    Trump Praises North Korean Statements Following Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang

    Asia & Pacific
    US President Donald Trump expressed his excitement after North Korean government's statements after inter-korean summit in Pyongyang.

    North Korea and South Korea signed a joint statement as well as an agreement in military sector following the results of the summit in Pyongyang.

    Donald trump took to Twitter to praise the statements after the summit: "Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!" the US president tweeted.

    The leaders of two Koreas signed earlier a joint statement after their meeting, which said that Pyongyang decided to fully dismantle its rocket testing field in Tonchkhan-ni as well as to dismantle its nuclear reactor in Yonbyon. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that both nations agreed to make efforts to denuclearize the peninsula.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    DPRK, South Korea Sign Military Agreement, Joint Statement Following Summit in Pyongyang
    The nations' defense ministers also sign a military agreement, agreeing to withdraw servicemen from the demilitarised zone and disarm personnel in Panmunjom truce village, as well as to to create a 80-kilometre zone free from military exercises in Yellow Sea and Sea of Japan.

    Seoul and Pyongyang also agreed to send joint team to 2020 Olympic games and to submit joint bid to host 2032 games.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
