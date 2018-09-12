Putin Proposes Abe Mutual Peace Treaty Signing Without Any Preconditions

The statement was made during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok following the words of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the absence of a formal peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow was an abnormal situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Wednesday to sign a peace treaty between Russia and Japan before the end of the year without any preconditions.

Both Russian and Japanese leaders addressed the issue at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying that the absence of a peace treaty between the two countries was an abnormal situation. The Russian president reaffirmed the willingness of both countries to sign such document, noting that it was necessary to create favorable conditions in the region.

"We have been negotiating for seventy years. Shinzo said that we should change approaches. So I have an idea – let's conclude a peace treaty — not now, but until the end of the year — without any preconditions," Putin said.

According to Putin, after signing the treaty with Japan, all other controversial issues can be resolved on its basis.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Japan's readiness to engage in substantive cooperation will be always supported by Russia.

