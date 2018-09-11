Register
04:57 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Urumqi, farwest China's Xinjiang region

    White House Mulls Sanctions Against China Over Muslim Camps – Report

    © AFP 2018 / GOH CHAI HIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    112

    This would be the first time the US sanctioned China over human rights violations.

    The Trump administration is considering introducing economic sanctions against China for violations of human rights, citing Uygur minority internment camps, the New York Times reported Monday.

    According to sources cited by the newspaper, the idea has been discussed around the White House, Treasury Department and State Department for months already.

    Aside from the usual economic sanctions, the US is also considering limits on surveillance technology sold to China that Beijing allegedly uses to monitor Uygurs, the newspaper reports.

    Ilulissat in Greenland
    © AFP 2018 / MICHAEL KAPPELER
    Greenland Forgoes China for Airport Contract, Assuages US, Danish Fears
    The sanctions are based on last month's United Nations report citing "credible reports" that at least 1 million Uygur people are being detained in internment camps, where they undergo forcible brainwashing procedures, accompanied by torture and extreme forms of surveillance.

    China refuted the report, telling the UN Panel on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination that it was "completely untrue." On August 13, Hu Lianhe, a senior official with the Chinese government agency that oversees ethnic and religious affairs in the country, told the panel that "there is no arbitrary detention" of the Uygur minority and that "there are no such things as reeducation centers," according to Vox.

    If implemented, the sanctions would mark the first time Trump administration has acted against China for reasons relating to human rights, the newspaper reports, noting that the whole issue comes at times of already heightened tensions between the two countries.

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump pledged that he is prepared to impose an additional $267 billion in tariffs on Chinese products, on top to the $200 billion he has already promised.

    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against US President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of US, British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    US Seeking to Ruin Syria's Future as China's Belt and Road Partner – Lawyer
    There are some 10 million Uygurs — a Muslim minority population — in China's westernmost Xinjiang province. According to Vox, China claims to be conducting a policy of fighting Islamic extremism and separatism in the province, but critics of the policy say it aims to curtail Muslim traditions and practices.

    "In the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability, China has turned the Xinjiang region into something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy, a sort of ‘no rights zone,'" Gay McDougall, a member of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, said in Geneva earlier this month.

    The policy includes ban on foreign travelling, confiscation of mobile phones for further inspection of stored data and promotion of drinking and smoking (since devout Muslims do not drink), among other things, Vox reports. The internment camps in question are used for "reeducation" procedures, which include "bizarre exercises aimed at ‘brainwashing' [people] as well as physical torture and deprivation," according to the report.

    Related:

    US Seeking to Ruin Syria's Future as China's Belt and Road Partner – Lawyer
    WATCH: China’s OneSpace Launches Landmark Rocket
    Afghan Counterterror Brigade to Train in China
    China Sees More Rapid Digital Financial Transformation Than Any Country - Prof
    China Hopes US, N Korea to Stick to Denuclearization Commitments - Parl't Chair
    'Just the Beginning': Trump Praises Ford Dropping Deal With China Due to Tariffs
    US Plays Out UK's Great Sea Power Ambitions Against Beijing in S. China Sea
    Beijing Tests Its First Amphibious Plane Amid Heightened Conflict in S China Sea
    Tags:
    human rights, sanctions, detention camps, internment camps, Uygur, United Nations, White House, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    Best of the Best: Russian Beauties Strike a Pose on World's Runways
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse